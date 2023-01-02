WORLD

Russia suffers deadliest day of war after Ukraine strike during Putin’s speech

NewsWire
0
0

Russia has suffered its deadliest day of the war so far after Ukraine launched a massive strike during Putin’s New Year’s Eve speech, media reported.

Hundreds of mobilised troops reportedly died in the Ukrainian strike on a barracks in the Donbas region just before the clock struck midnight.

The deadly strike was 115 miles from where Putin “pre-recorded” his New Year’s message with dozens of troops in Russia’s Rostov region, The Sun UK reported.

During his speech, he claimed the West was “cynically using Ukraine and its people to weaken and divide Russia”.

Russia attempted to hide the toll of soldiers lost in the strike – but Ukraine’s military puts the number of Russian deaths at 400, with 300 others wounded.

Moscow did confirm a “significant loss of life”, signalling a grievous blow to the already exhausted Russian troops.

According to reports on the Telegram channel of General SVR, Putin has lost more than 1,000 FSB secret service officers in the war in Ukraine – bringing Russia’s death toll to 145,000 in 10 months, The Sun UK reported.

Thought to be a Kremlin insider, the report suggests the losses in Putin’s regular army alone to 104,186, with another 33,902 in private military companies – like Wagner Group – which are fighting for the Kremlin in the war.

Losses in the Russian National Guard amount to 5,941, it is claimed.

A viral video showed a family watching Putin’s speech before eating a traditional New Year’s meal in their home.

A woman on the balcony began screaming in the video as the attack began on the Russian barracks, The Sun UK reported.

Another video showed a Ukrainian soldier in a holiday hat as a missile

launches behind him – at the same time as the strike on Makiivka.

Russian pro-war sources say two HIMARS missile strikes hit the barracks in Makiivka, killing Russian commanders alongside their soldiers.

20230102-174004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Japan’s April-June GDP growth rises 1.9% on capital expenditure

    Thought India bowled fantastically well with the new ball: Jos Buttler

    Sony likely working on 100MP camera sensor for mid-range phones

    Mine explosion in Iran kills 2, injures 5