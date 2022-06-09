Russia will contribute to the normalisation of the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

During a joint press conference on Thursday with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan after their meeting, Lavrov emphasised the need to further push forward the process of normalising Armenia-Azerbaijan ties, Xinhua news agency reported.

“In my view, we have a common perception that the process moves forward. Perhaps, it would be desirable for the process to be faster,” said the visiting Russian Foreign Minister, stressing that Russia will try to contribute to the process in every way.

He hailed the endeavour of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Commissions on border delimitation, saying Russia is ready to provide consulting support in this respect.

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Minister guaranteed that any arrangement to facilitate the economic and transportation communications in South Caucasus will fully respect the sovereignty of the territory of Armenia.

For his part, Mirzoyan highly appreciated Russia’s role in maintaining the stability in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Armenia is interested in activating the works of the OSCE (Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe) Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, he said.

On Wednesday, Lavrov arrived in Armenia for a working visit.

20220610-033403