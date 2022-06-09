WORLD

Russia supports normalisation of Armenia-Azerbaijan ties: Lavrov

NewsWire
0
0

Russia will contribute to the normalisation of the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

During a joint press conference on Thursday with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan after their meeting, Lavrov emphasised the need to further push forward the process of normalising Armenia-Azerbaijan ties, Xinhua news agency reported.

“In my view, we have a common perception that the process moves forward. Perhaps, it would be desirable for the process to be faster,” said the visiting Russian Foreign Minister, stressing that Russia will try to contribute to the process in every way.

He hailed the endeavour of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Commissions on border delimitation, saying Russia is ready to provide consulting support in this respect.

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Minister guaranteed that any arrangement to facilitate the economic and transportation communications in South Caucasus will fully respect the sovereignty of the territory of Armenia.

For his part, Mirzoyan highly appreciated Russia’s role in maintaining the stability in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Armenia is interested in activating the works of the OSCE (Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe) Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, he said.

On Wednesday, Lavrov arrived in Armenia for a working visit.

20220610-033403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gunmen kill 2 more kidnapped students in Nigeria

    Australia cuts Covid booster shot interval

    Iraq tightens restrictions

    Drought affects over 11 mn people in Ethiopia: UN