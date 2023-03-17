WORLD

Russia threatens to destroy Ukraine jets after Poland, Slovakia pledges

NewsWire
0
0

The Kremlin has threatened to destroy any fighter jets given to Ukraine by its allies, after two countries promised Soviet-era planes, the media reported.

Slovakia became the second Nato country to pledge Kyiv some MiG-29 aircraft on Friday, a day after Poland. Slovakia’s fleet was grounded last year and it no longer uses the jets, the BBC reported.

Ukraine has asked Western countries for modern jets like the F-16, but because of long training times, these are seen only as long-term options.

It sees the extra aircraft as key to its defences and possible counter-attacks, a year into Russia’s invasion, the BBC reported.

Other Nato countries are considering sending Soviet-era planes such as the MiG, which Ukrainian pilots are trained to fly.

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned the plans, saying that the aircraft would not affect the outcome of Moscow’s “special military operation”, as it calls the war, but only “bring additional woes for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people”.

“Of course, during the special military operation, all this equipment will be subject to destruction,” he added, the BBC reported.

At the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine was believed to have about 120 combat capable aircraft – mainly ageing MiG-29s and Su-27s.

On Friday, Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger tweeted that his government had approved sending the country’s 13 MiG-29s.

He said “promises must be kept” and that he was glad others were answering Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s call for more weapons.

He said Slovakia would also send Ukraine part of its Kub air defence system, the BBC reported.

On Thursday, Poland pledged four MiG-29s, to be sent in the coming days, but more are expected to follow.

It is not clear how many of the Slovakian planes are currently operational.

20230317-180202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dosti bus service to resume between Pakistan and Afghanistan

    German city’s special task force to be disbanded over extremist posts

    Morocco condemns Israeli actions at Al-Aqsa mosque

    It would be a mistake to include both Anderson, Broad for...