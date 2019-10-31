Russia tightens control on national Internet

Moscow, Nov 1 (IANS) A law introducing new controls on the Internet came into force on Friday in Russia amid concerns that it might be used by the government against its critics.

The “sovereign Internet” law gives officials wide-ranging powers to restrict traffic on the Russian web, the BBC reported.

It will give the Kremlin the possibility to switch off connections within Russia or completely to the worldwide web “in an emergency”. It is up to the government to decide what constitutes a threat and what actions should be taken.

The law requires Internet service providers to install network equipment capable of identifying the source of traffic and filter content. In practice, this will allow the telecommunications watchdog Roskomnadzor to be more effective at blocking sites.

The Kremlin has said the law will improve cyber security. A spokesman said users would not notice any change.

Critics fear the Kremlin will try to create an Internet firewall similar to that in China.

In March, thousands of people protested in the capital, Moscow, against the law.

