Russia to continue notifying US of ballistic missile launches

Russia will continue to exchange information with the US on its ballistic missile launches, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

Russian media quoted Ryabkov as saying on Wednesday that Russia had halted all information exchanges with the US, following Moscow’s decision to suspend its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START).

On Thursday, Ryabkov clarified that Russia would adhere to the restrictions outlined in the treaty on a voluntary basis, and would continue to implement a 1988 bilateral agreement between the US and the Soviet Union that requires each side to notify of any intercontinental or submarine ballistic missile launches, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ryabkov added that the Russian side has officially informed the US of its position.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law in late February, officially suspending Russia’s participation in the New START treaty with the US.

20230331-075203

