WORLD

Russia to expel German diplomats after Germany’s ‘hostile’ actions

NewsWire
0
0

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that it has decided to “mirror” Germany’s “hostile” actions and expel German diplomats from the country.

“The German authorities have decided on another mass expulsion of employees of Russian diplomatic missions in that country. We strongly condemn these actions of Berlin, which continues to defiantly destroy the entire array of Russian-German relations,” the ministry said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The maximum number of employees in German diplomatic missions in Russia will also be “significantly” limited, it said, adding that on April 5, the Russian Foreign Ministry officially had notified the German Ambassador to Russia, Geza Andreas von Geyr, of this decision.

The German Foreign Ministry has not made any official announcement on this matter.

In April last year, Germany had announced the expulsion of 40 Russian diplomats, and Russia declared a tit-for-tat move.

20230422-215201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ukraine calls for EU assistance in purchasing gas, electricity

    Shaheen Shah Afridi leaves for London to complete rehabilitation: PCB

    Apple unveils M2 Pro and M2 Max chipS

    Over 30% of Asian-American residents in California experienced hate incident during...