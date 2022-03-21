WORLD

‘Russia to open humanitarian corridors from Ukraine’s Mariupol’

By NewsWire
Humanitarian corridors from Ukraine’s Mariupol will be opened from 10 a.m. Moscow time (0700 GMT) on Monday, Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, said Sunday.

Up to 130,000 civilians, including 184 foreigners from six countries, are “currently held hostage in the city,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, citing the official.

“In order to save human lives and preserve the infrastructure of Mariupol … Russia will open humanitarian corridors from Mariupol in the eastern and western directions upon the agreement with the Ukrainian side from 10 a.m. Moscow time (0700 GMT) tomorrow, on March 21,” Mizintsev was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Russian forces and Donetsk’s units will “declare a ‘complete silence regime’ and guarantee its observance from 9:30 a.m. Moscow time (0630 GMT),” he added.

Russia is waiting for Kiev’s response to the proposed measures until 5 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) on Monday, according to the official.

