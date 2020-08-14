Russia to open trade offices in Palestine soon: Envoy

Ramallah, Aug 14 (IANS) Russia will soon open its trade representative offices in Palestine, according to Moscow’s Ambassador.

Gocha Buachidze made the remarks on Thursday during a meeting with Palestinian Economy Minister Khaled al-Osaily in the West Bank city of Ramallah, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Palestinian Economy Ministry said in a statement that the Russian trade offices will be located in three Palestinian cities of Bethlehem, Hebron and Nablus on the West Bank.

“The trade offices will help strengthen the economic cooperation relations, increase the volume of commercial exchange between the two sides, and pave the way to making mutual Palestinian-Russian investments in Palestine,” Buachidze was quoted as saying.

The Russian envoy said his country would send medical supplies to support the Palestinian government’s efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Al-Osaily and Buachidze also agreed to start preparations for holding a meeting of the Joint Governmental Palestinian-Russian Committee for Trade and Economic Cooperation in the coming weeks.

–IANS

ksk/