WORLD

Russia to refrain from UNSC discussions over Syrian chemical weapons issue

NewsWire
0
0

Russia will refrain from the monthly UN Security Council discussions over the chemical weapons issue of Syria due to the “lack of substance” in the topic, said an envoy.

“It is a pity that this year begins with another briefing on the Syrian chemical file. Those meetings are getting on nerves due to their complete lack of added value,” Xinhua news agency quoted Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia’s first deputy permanent representative to the UN, as syaing.

Thursday morning’s meeting on the Syrian nuclear weapons issue was the first open event of the Security Council for 2023.

“Alongside with other council members, we underscored repeatedly that there is no point in raising this topic every month just ‘for show’ to serve the internal political tasks of a number of Western states. This devaluates the discussion in the council and undermines authority of this body.

“In view of the fact that Director-General of the OPCW (Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) Mr. F. Arias always comes up with unrealistic pretexts to justify his no-show in the Security Council for a briefing and gets by with issuing identical reports every month, we call to respect the time of Security Council members and optimize the schedule of such meetings.

“Unless this is done, we see no point entering in a discussion on this subject matter,” said Polyanskiy.

20230106-131805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Adequate hydration, bed rest key to quick recovery from COVID-19: Australian...

    Apple iPhone 15 may feature ‘state of the art’ image sensor...

    US reports over 15,000 monkeypox cases

    Bangladesh points out discrepancies in US human rights report