INDIASCI-TECH

Russia to restrict access to Instagram on March 14

By NewsWire
0
11

The Russian government announced that it would block Instagram after parent company Meta said it would allow calls for violence against Russian soldiers in the context of the Ukrainian invasion.

The Russian government’s communication agency announced it would block Instagram in Russia beginning on March 14, in response to Facebook’s decision to temporarily allow users in some countries to call for violence against President Vladimir Putin, reports Vox.com.

“On the basis of a demand by the general prosecutor’s office, access to Instagramawill be limited on the territory of the Russian Federation,” Russia’s state media regulator, Roskomnadzor, said in a statement.

Instagram’s top executive, Adam Mosseri, called it “wrong” to cut off 80 million users in the country.

“This decision will cut 80 million in Russia off from one another, and from the rest of the world as 80 per cent of people in Russia follow an Instagram account outside their country. This is wrong,” Mosseri, said in a tweet.

Roskomnadzor recently blocked access to Facebook, citing 26 cases of “discrimination against Russian media and information resources by Facebook” since October 2020.

Earlier, the Russian legislature advanced a new law against spreading “fake news” about the country’s armed forces, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Shortly after the bill was advanced, the BBC announced it would suspend journalistic operations within the country.

Facebook’s decision follows similar moves from Google, Twitter, and Snapchat, which have all paused ads in Russia.

20220312-085601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.