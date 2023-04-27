WORLD

Russia to slash oil supply to Europe

Russia plans to greatly reduce the export of crude oil and oil products to Europe and reroute the saved amount to Asia, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

Russia exported around 40 million ton of crude oil and oil products to Asia and some 180 million ton to Europe in 2022, Novak told reporters on the sidelines of an energy event on Thursday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

“This year, 140 million ton of oil and oil products will go to the East. About 80-90 million ton will remain in the West,” he said.

