WORLD

Russia to strengthen economic sovereignty in 2020s: Putin

NewsWire
0
2

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the 2020s would be a time for his country to strengthen its economic sovereignty.

Russia will speed up the development of infrastructure and key technology and establish an independent and efficient financial system, Putin said in a message to the upcoming 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Xinhua news agency reported.

“The Russian economy will increasingly rely on private initiatives and, of course, will remain committed to transparency and broad international cooperation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Putin criticised the “illegitimate” sanctions and economic policy “mistakes” of Western countries, which have led to “a wave of global inflation, the disruption of usual supply chains and a sharp increase in poverty and food shortages”.

The 25th SPIEF will be held in St. Petersburg from June 15 to 18.

20220607-011002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google Messages bug causes severe battery drain

    Taliban PM orders fighters to stop entering homes, grabbing properties, vehicles

    Florida’s prison system near collapse due to staff shortage

    Ukraine war could soon cause global food crisis that may last...