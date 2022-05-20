Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has said Russia would create 12 new military units in its Western Military district in response to increased military activity of the NATO, and the potential accession of Finland and Sweden.

“The United States and NATO are stepping up operational and combat training near our borders,” Shoigu added on Friday during a meeting of the Defence Ministry Board.

“In addition, our closest neighbours Finland and Sweden have applied to join NATO,” he said.

Shoigu added that Russia would “adopt adequate countermeasures” under the current circumstances by “improving the combat composition of troops” and forming 12 military units in the Western Military district by the end of the year, Xinhua news agency reported.

The armed forces would also be supplied with modern weapons and military equipment, he said.

20220521-015603