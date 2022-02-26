Russia ‘treasures’ India’s stand to abstain at UNSC resolution

Russia on Saturday ‘treasured India’s independent position during voting on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution condemning Russian aggression in Ukraine and committed to dialogue with Delhi over the crisis.

India had abstained from voting on the UNSC resolution that deplored in the strongest terms Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, saying dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes.

The Russian Embassy in India said in a tweet on Saturday, “Highly appreciate India’s independent and balanced position at the voting in the UNSC on February 25, 2022.”

It further stated, “In the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership Russia is committed to maintain close dialogue with India on the situation around Ukraine.”

The UNSC voted on the draft resolution presented by the US and Albania, and co-sponsored by several other nations, including Australia, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Romania and the United Kingdom.

While Russia, which chaired the meeting of the UNSC since it holds the presidency for the month of February, vetoed the resolution, China and the UAE abstained along with India.

In a statement, T.S. Tirumurti, India’s permanent representative to the UN, said: “Dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes, however daunting that may appear at this moment.”

He added, “It is a matter of regret that the path of diplomacy was given up. We must return to it. For all these reasons, India has chosen to abstain on this resolution.”

