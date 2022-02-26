INDIA

Russia ‘treasures’ India’s stand to abstain at UNSC resolution

By NewsWire
0
12

Russia on Saturday ‘treasured India’s independent position during voting on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution condemning Russian aggression in Ukraine and committed to dialogue with Delhi over the crisis.

India had abstained from voting on the UNSC resolution that deplored in the strongest terms Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, saying dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes.

The Russian Embassy in India said in a tweet on Saturday, “Highly appreciate India’s independent and balanced position at the voting in the UNSC on February 25, 2022.”

It further stated, “In the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership Russia is committed to maintain close dialogue with India on the situation around Ukraine.”

The UNSC voted on the draft resolution presented by the US and Albania, and co-sponsored by several other nations, including Australia, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Romania and the United Kingdom.

While Russia, which chaired the meeting of the UNSC since it holds the presidency for the month of February, vetoed the resolution, China and the UAE abstained along with India.

In a statement, T.S. Tirumurti, India’s permanent representative to the UN, said: “Dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes, however daunting that may appear at this moment.”

He added, “It is a matter of regret that the path of diplomacy was given up. We must return to it. For all these reasons, India has chosen to abstain on this resolution.”

20220226-222202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.