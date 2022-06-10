WORLD

Russia, Turkmenistan to strengthen strategic partnership

Russian President Vladimir Putin and visiting Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed the Declaration on Deepening Strategic Partnership in Moscow.

The document published by the Kremlin on Friday sets out the priorities for future Russia-Turkmenistan cooperation in the political, trade and investment, cultural and humanitarian, and security fields.

In addition to the declaration, 14 other documents were also signed during Berdimuhamedov’s official visit to Russia, his first foreign trip after the inauguration as the Turkmen President in March, Xinhua news agency reported.

After their talks in the Kremlin, Putin told a briefing that the meeting with Berdimuhamedov took place in a friendly atmosphere, underlining “the truly partnership and mutually beneficial nature of cooperation between Russia and Turkmenistan”.

The Russian President presented the Order of Friendship to the Turkmen President “for his great contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries”.

