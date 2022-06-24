By Baldev Padam



The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war in Europe has resulted in huge loss of life and property as well as disrupted exports of vital commodities like wheat, oil, and natural gas from these countries to other parts of the world. The repercussions are felt in Canada too because a large number of Ukrainians live here.

The Russia-Ukraine war

Russian expectations of a three-to-seven-day affair to rout Ukraine have gone haywire and dark clouds of nuclear warfare now hover over the world. Russian president Vladimir Putin is upset because NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization, a US-backed military pact also known as the Washington Treaty) is spreading tentacles around his country. It may be recalled that NATO was formed as a counterweight to Soviet armies in Europe after World War II. Since then, NATO has been considered a formidable opponent in Russia. In this context Putin has warned Ukraine and other border countries not to allow posting of any NATO troops on their soil as it threatens Russia’s security.

After international media reported that Ukraine had sought NATO membership, Putin invaded it. Perhaps he wanted to kill two proverbial birds with one stone. First, he thought that the defeat of Ukraine would restrain it as well as Finland and Sweden from joining NATO. Secondly, he thought that the message about the might of Russia’s army under his leadership would spread all over the world. But as the war progressed, Putin’s hypothesis proved wrong.

Victory over Ukraine once considered a cakewalk by Putin and his army generals isn’t in sight even after over three months of bitter fighting. Russia’s intense bombardment of major cities killed thousands of Ukrainians while making millions seek shelters in various countries as refugees. But Russia too lost a large number of its soldiers. The setback provoked Putin to threaten opponents with use of chemical weapons or even nukes to win war. Such disturbing messages emanating from the Kremlin make this clash bitterer. They also tarnish Russia’s image as a world power, which, under the Soviet Union, challenged colonial powers on one hand and helped colonies in their liberation on the other.

“I need ammo not a ride”

After the invasion, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky aptly managed his country’s defense even though it was no match for Russia which has one of the largest and most well-equipped armies in the world. But Ukraine’s resistance belied Russian hope of a speedy win as well as exposed the country’s vulnerability more than its strength. For example, Ukraine bluntly refused to lay down arms (a condition put by Putin to end this invasion) and instead fought back with vengeance and regained control of some of the areas lost to Russia earlier. Above all, Ukraine continues to exist as a sovereign nation, a truth that makes Putin live in pain as his dream to seize it remains unrealized.

Meanwhile a plan to assassinate President Zelensky came to light and the US offered him a flight to leave the country for a safer place. Zelensky, unlike former Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani who fled Kabul when the Taliban captured it, declined to leave. He said, “I need ammunition, not a ride.” These words caught the world’s attention for his patriotic fervor and enthused Ukrainians to stand united and fight against the enemy however strong!

Zelensky also contacted leaders of other countries through virtual meetings and sought their favor to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine to prevent enemy jet fighters from turning his country into a heap of rubble.

A video played during those meetings showed Russia’s nonstop missile attacks on Ukraine targeting civil residential blocks, schools, hospitals, bridges, shopping centers, monuments, shelters and even railway platforms where thousands of people braving hunger and the chilly weather waited to flee the country. Scenario of houses on fire, unclaimed bodies, some with missing limbs scattered all over and streets buried under the debris of wrecked buildings were too depressing to watch. This scenario dampened many eyes as seen in some videos.

Zelensky’s request to establish a ‘no-fly zone’ over Ukraine wasn’t conceded. Those countries however, offered diplomatic and arms aid worth billions of US dollars to Ukraine as well as imposed severe economic sanctions against Russia.

Why was Ukraine’s request for a no-fly zone not granted?

Creating a no-fly zone was easier said than done as that could turn the ongoing European conflict into a world war. Enforcing it would mean that allies send their fighter jets to shoot down Russian planes flying over Ukraine. That amounts to declaration of war against Russia that not only would widen the theatre of conflict but could turn it into a nuclear one and bring unseen ruin. Putin has already talked about the nuclear readiness of his country in the war.

Evidently if World War II ended with smaller atom bombs dropped by America over the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, how a nuclear war in 21st century starts or ends would be hard to imagine as powerful nukes are now found in arsenals of more countries than before. A nuclear offshoot of this Putin-triggered war is real and scary as it threatens life not merely in war-hit regions but also beyond.

Why did Putin invade Ukraine?

President Putin had his own reasons to invade Ukraine; first, he still lives in the past and refuses to accept reality — that Ukraine is an independent country, a neighbor and not a Russian province.

Secondly, he wanted to check the expansion of NATO because that brought the enemy to Russia’s threshold. Recent reporting about Finland and Sweden joining NATO has rubbed Putin’s soreness further; infuriated, he warned both countries not to do that or to get ready to face Russian invasion.

Putin’s bossy and aggressive attitude has proved counterproductive as it pushes Russia’s neighbors closer to NATO. Putin wanted to restrict NATO’s expansion whereas his actions helped it to grow. As per reports, Putin’s other aim was to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine because he says president Zelensky is a ‘Nazi’ who provokes Ukrainians against Russians.

Zelensky refutes these charges asserting that he is a Russian-speaking Jewish Ukrainian and isn’t against Russians settled in Ukraine. He isn’t a Nazi either. His grandfather as a soldier of Soviet Red army fought against Hitler’s armed forces in World War II and has since retired as a colonel in Ukraine.

Some war analysts opine that Putin’s accusation was just a ploy to seize Ukraine because he has his eye on its rich natural gas reservoirs and agriculture land yielding top class wheat for export. It is pertinent to recall that after taking control over Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula (with vast offshore oil fields) by force in 2014, Putin now has his eyes on Ukraine for its wholesale exploitation. Under such circumstances, President Zelensky knocked at the doors of the United Nation.

Ukraine goes to the UN

President Zelensky addressed the UN Security Council (UNSC) and warned that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is one of the greatest challenges ever faced by the international organization. He requested the UN to act fast “because we are dealing with a state that turns its veto at the UNSC into the right to (cause) death” and requested Russia be removed from the Security Council.

The UN Secretary-General also confirmed seeing images of civilians shot in the head, some with their hands tied behind their backs in Bucha, a Ukrainian city seized by the Russian army. Here chilling details of mass graves, rapes and shooting down of civilians came to the fore after Russia retreated and the city was taken back by Ukraine. Even China avoiding criticism of the Russian invasion, while saying that the reports of civilian deaths in Ukraine were “very disturbing”, but any accusations should be based on verified fact”

The UN has suspended Russia from the UN Human Rights Council through its resolution supported by 140 nations and opposed by five. Evidently the Russian invasion has irrevocably damaged the country’s standing in the international world order and also made Vladimir Putin a pariah among his fellow European leaders.

In the end

Experts point out that the 2022 Russo-Ukraine War is history repeating itself. Wars between Russian and Ukrainian states are a centuries-old phenomenon in which the Ukrainian side, most of the time, defended its independence and the Russian side fought to keep this territory under their control.

In this war, diplomacy has been replaced by threats, bullying and mutual accusations by the warring parties. Russian foreign affairs minister Sergey Lavrov complained that NATO was using the Ukraine war as a proxy against Russia. US defense secretary Lloyd Austen outright rejected Lavrov’s remarks as ‘dangerous and unhelpful’. Such inflexible views never invoke moderate feelings among conflicting parties to negotiate peace for bringing the war to its end.

Russia on its part doesn’t care about the UN. Its missiles hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on the day UN Secretary General António Guterres was there to sort out peace proposals with president Zelensky. Luckily Guterres and his team were safe as reported by a UN representative. But that tempted some other countries to supply more sophisticated ammo to Ukraine to fight back, added fuel to the fire and pushed hostile nations more towards the battlefield than to the negotiating table.

Let’s hope better sense prevails and peace triumphs. The sooner the better!