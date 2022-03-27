WORLD

Russia, Ukraine to hold new round of peace talks

Russian and Ukrainian delegations will hold a new round of face-to-face negotiations on March 29-30, Head of Russia’s negotiation team Vladimir Medinsky said.

“Today, another round of negotiations with Ukraine via video link took place. As a result, it was decided to meet in person on March 29-30,” Medinsky, also an aide to the Russian President, said on Telegram this Sunday.

Meanwhile, David Arakhamia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation on Sunday said the next live round will be held in Turkey on March 28-30, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since February 28, Russia and Ukraine have held three rounds of face-to-face peace talks and then a series of online discussions, failing to reach a major agreement.

The new round of talks will take place after the Russian military announced on Friday that the main tasks of the first stage of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine had been completed in general.

