Russia, Ukraine to hold online negotiations on Monday

Russian and Ukrainian delegations will resume talks on Monday through a video link, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

“Negotiations go non-stop in the format of video conferences. Working groups are constantly functioning. A large number of issues require constant attention. On Monday, March 14, a negotiating session will be held to sum up the preliminary results,” Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, tweeted on Sunday night, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ukrainian and Russian delegations have held three rounds of peace talks in-person in Belarus since February 28, though the negotiations ended without a significant breakthrough.

