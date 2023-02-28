WORLD

Russia-Ukraine war drives refugees into Lithuania

NewsWire
0
0

Three quarters of foreigners that settled in Lithuania in 2022 were refugees fleeing Ukraine as a result of the ongoing war, official figures revealed.

According to Statistics Lithuania, traditionally, most Lithuanians repatriate from the UK, Norway and Germany, reports Xinhua news agency.

Last year, the corresponding figures were 5,684, 1,546, and 1,369, respectively.

It also saw 14,352 Lithuanians repatriating to, and 12,697 leaving the country, according to government statistics.

In 2022, 95,400 people immigrated to Lithuania, and 23,000 people left the country.

Among all immigrated people, there are 81,000 foreigners and three quarters of them are refugees from Ukraine.

The country registered 62,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine in 2022, Statistics Lithuania said.

The last “migration negative” year was 2019, with 24,510 arrivals and 20,412 departures.

Last year, the total number of permanent residents in Lithuania increased by 54,000 to 2,860,000, mainly due to the influx of refugees from Ukraine, Statistics Lithuania reported in January.

20230228-105404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Excessive TV viewing in childhood can later lead to smoking, gambling:...

    Musk admits he ignored investors while tweeting on Tesla ‘going private’

    Fitness company Peloton lays off 780 employees, shuts stores

    UAE welcomes Ashraf Ghani, family into country on ‘humanitarian grounds’