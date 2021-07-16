The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the US should not interfere in Cuba’s domestic affairs, calling on Washington to lift economic sanctions against the island nation.

The US has deliberately been destroying Cuba’s economy with its decade-long embargo and policies aimed at discriminating its people, Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, said in a statement on Thursday.

She also pointed out that keeping Cuba in the US list of state sponsors of terrorism has hindered the country’s development and “integration into global political processes”, reports Xinhua news agency.

Instead of helping Cuba amid a pandemic, the US is only pursuing a policy aimed at escalating tension and aggravating the socio-economic situation of the country by provoking anti-government sentiment, according to Zakharova.

“We urge Washington not to interfere in the affairs of a sovereign state,” the spokesperson added.

–IANS

ksk/