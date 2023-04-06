WORLD

Russia-US ties in deep crisis, says Putin

NewsWire
0
0

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that relations between his country and the US are experiencing “a deep crisis”.

Putin made the remarks during a ceremony where he received letters of credence from 17 newly-appointed Ambassadors of foreign states, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Relations between Russia and the US… are going through a deep crisis,” the President said, adding that this crisis was rooted in “fundamentally different approaches to the formation of the modern world order”.

Putin noted that global security strongly depends on the relations between both countries, and that the US is ultimately responsible for both the Ukrainian crisis and the deterioration of bilateral ties with Russia.

Putin said that Russia stands in favour of building relations with the US if these are based on the principles of equality, respect for sovereignty, and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs.

The President further commented on Russia’s strained relations with the European Union (EU).

He said that the EU no longer aimed to develop economic cooperation and promote integration on the European continent, but was currently focused on “initiating a geopolitical confrontation with Russia”.

Putin expressed the hope that it would ultimately be possible to build relations with the EU, and that “the logic of mutual cooperation” would prevail.

20230406-125006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    4 killed after small plane crashes in California

    Israel to offer free, voluntary Covid-19 PCR tests to arrivals

    Egyptian president, Iraqi PM meet on bilateral, regional affairs

    Covid-19 worsened gender inequalities in Africa: WHO