Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov met with new US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy, who presented copies of her credentials.

During the conversation with Tracy on the sharply worsened Russia-US relations, Ryabkov pointed out the counterproductiveness of Washington’s confrontational policy, which is “fraught with serious negative consequences,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The Russian side hopes that the US envoy will strictly abide by Russian laws, observe norms and customs, adhere to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of the host country, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sworn in on January 9, Tracy is the first woman to occupy the post of US Ambassador to Russia.

“Ambassador Tracy begins her tenure in Moscow focused on maintaining dialogue between our capitals at a time of unprecedented tension,” the US embassy said in a statement on Monday.

