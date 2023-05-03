Russia reserves the right to retaliate “anywhere and anytime it deems necessary” in response to the drone attack on President Vladimir Putins residence, the Kremlin has said, according to a media report.

Officials said two Ukrainian drones attempted to strike Kremlin early on Wednesday morning, but the raid was thwarted, RT reported.

The President was not hurt in the “terrorist attack”, and the Kremlin complex did not suffer any damage, Putin’s office said, as per the report.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti that the Russian leader was not in Kremlin when the raid happened, adding that Putin was working at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow on Wednesday.

Ukraine launched two drone attacks overnight intended to strike the Kremlin residence of Putin, the President’s office said, RT reported.

The aircraft were downed using electronic warfare measures and caused no casualties or damage, it said in a statement. Moscow considers the incident as an “act of terrorism”.

The incident occurred late on Tuesday night, and both unmanned aircraft fell on the grounds of Kremlin, according to the President’s office. His schedule was not affected, RT reported.

“We consider this a preplanned terrorist action and an attempt against the Russian President,” it added.

The incident happened “ahead of Victory Day and the parade on May 9, when foreign guests are expected to be present”.

There is footage circulating on social media, which purports to show the aftermath, with a plume of smoke rising against the night cityscape from the territory of the historic seat of Russian power.

