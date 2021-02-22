The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday it welcomes the agreement reached by Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Sunday to continue “essential verification” for up to three months.

“We hope that this step will help improve the general political situation regarding Iran and its nuclear program,” the ministry’s spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Thanks to the thoughtful and prudent stance of the Iranian side and the competent actions of the IAEA leadership, much-needed space is created for active diplomatic efforts” to fully revive the Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), she said.

The IAEA and Iran have made a “tangible” contribution to the formation of conditions for the start of “a substantive conversation” between the current participants in the Iran nuclear deal and the US, she added.

“We call on all JCPOA partners, as well as the United States, to act without delay,” Zakharova said.

