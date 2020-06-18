‘Russia will continue to support Serbia in dialogue with Kosovo’

Belgrade, June 19 (IANS) Russia will continue to support Serbia on the issue of the Kosovo and Metohija province, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during his visit to Serbia, stressing the responsibility of the European Union (EU) as a mediator in the ongoing dialogue.

After talking to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Lavrov said at a press conference on Thursday that Russia trusts that the EU, which has the role of mediator in the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, must not isolate itself from its obligations, Xinhua news agency reported.

Pledging that Russia’s position on Kosovo and Metohija province won’t change, he emphasized that the solution must be in accordance with international law and the approval of the UN Security Council, and ensure peace and security in this part of Europe.

“We have confirmed that we will support any steps and initiatives that will help Belgrade and Pristina reach a mutually acceptable solution based on Resolution 1244 (of the UN Security Council),” said Lavrov.

“Today, we agreed to talk on an almost daily basis, to consult, exchange experiences and knowledge,” said Vucic.

Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic agreed with his Russian counterpart on the EU responsibility for the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina.

“Constant unilateral acts and failing to realize agreements (between Belgrade and Pristina) are factors that ruin the credibility of the EU,” Dacic said.

During the visit, Lavrov also met Serbian Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic, and signed an agreement on cooperation in the fight against terrorism between the governments of the two countries.

–IANS

rt/