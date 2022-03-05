INDIA

Russia won’t forget supply of British weapons to Kiev regime

Russia will not forget Britain’s desire to cooperate with ultra-nationalist forces in Ukraine and the supply of British weapons to the Kiev regime, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

“Let’s not forget the cooperation of the British with the Kiev regime and ultra-nationalist forces in Ukraine, the continued supply of British weapons these days, which are being used against the civilian population of Donbass and the Russian military,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

In fact, London has completely subordinated its foreign policy to the task of causing as much damage as possible to Russian national interests, Moscow noted.

“For now, British Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss is calling on her compatriots to go fight for Ukraine, and there are calls in the House of Commons to send all Russians out of Britain,” the ministry said, RT reported.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Russia would not allow the Anglo-Saxons to interfere in the affairs of the country.

“We will not tolerate the attempts of the Anglo-Saxons to interfere in the internal political processes in our country, to destabilize the situation, to instill values that are alien to us,” she said.

