WORLD

Russia won’t recognize Nord Stream leaks probe if domestic experts excluded: Foreign Ministry

NewsWire
0
0

Without the participation of Russian experts, Moscow won’t recognise any results of investigation into leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

In a statement, the Ministry added on Thursday that it had summoned envoys from Germany, Denmark and Sweden in recent days to express “bewilderment” over Russia’s exclusion from a joint probe into the sabotage, Xinhua news agency reported.

If Russian experts are not allowed to take part in the investigation, “Moscow will proceed from the fact that the mentioned countries have something to hide or are covering up for the perpetrators of these terrorist acts,” it said.

“Russia, of course, will not recognise any ‘pseudo-results’ of such an investigation unless Russian experts are involved,” it added.

On September 26, a series of explosions and subsequent gas leaks occurred on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipelines, causing what might be the largest single release of methane in history.

Both pipelines were built to transport natural gas from Russia to Germany through the Baltic Sea.

20221014-032404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Road accidents kill 4, injure 15 in Afghanistan

    Kabul’s ‘terror challenge’ in Kashmir and global impact

    Saudi Arabia lifts Covid curbs, permitting travel to India

    5,600 Afghans forcibly deported from Iran: Officials