WORLD

Russia working with Cuba working to counter US sanctions

NewsWire
0
0

Russia and Cuba have implementing financial mechanisms to shield their economic cooperation from US sanctions, as per Russian Ambassador to the Caribbean nation Andrey Guskov.

“The introduction of independent settlement mechanisms is being successfully carried out, which will help protect cooperation with Cuba from the negative impact of the US trade, economic and financial blockade, as well as establish ties bypassing the financial organisations of unfriendly states,” Guskov said, RT reported.

In January, Russia-Cuba Business Council Chairman, Boris Titov, said that in order to mitigate the effect of Western sanctions, the countries are considering new mechanisms for mutual settlements, including in ruble and cryptocurrencies, as well as clearing schemes.

Moscow has been also promoting its SPFS interbank messaging system as an alternative to SWIFT as the West ramps up its economic restrictions. Nearly 470 participants, including foreign entities from 14 countries, have already joined the SPFS. Russia has also accelerated efforts to move away from the US dollar and euro towards settlements in national currencies.

20230306-185203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IMF raises concerns over Mauritius’s public debt

    World Bank projects Ukraine’s economy will shrink by 45% in 2022

    1st Test, Day 2: Labuschagne, Smith’s double tons keep Australia on...

    World Economic Forum to tackle geo-economic challenges in Davos