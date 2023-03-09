The latest series of Russian airstrikes on Thursday hit several major cities across Ukraine, from Kharkiv in the north, to Odesa in the south and Zhytomyr in the west.

Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko,said explosions had taken place in the western and southern districts of the capital city, adding that emergency services were at the targeted areas, the BBC reported.

Klitschko said cars were burning in the courtyard of one residential building and he urged people to stay in shelters.

Odesa Governor Maksym Marchenko confirmed that mass missile attack struck an energy facility in the port city, adding that residential areas were also hit but no casualties.

Meanwhile, “about 15” strikes hit Kharkiv city and region, with “critical infrastructure facilities” and a residential building targeted, regional administration chief Oleg Synegubov said.

Other regions targeted by the strikes include Vynnytsia and Rivne in the west, and Dnipro and Poltava in the centre.

Many areas were also left without electricity as a result.

The strikes come amid intense fighting in Bakhmut, which according to President Volodymyr Zelensky will pave an “open road” for Russian troops to capture key areas if they are able to seize the besieged eastern city.

Although Bakhmut does not hold significant strategic value in itself, its road connections to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk — two densely populated, industrial urban hubs to the northwest — mean those cities could be next in Russia’s crosshairs if they are able to take control.

After being pounded by Russia for over seven months, Bakhmut Deputy Mayor Oleksandr Marchenko has said that there were just a few thousand civilians left living in underground shelters with no water, gas or power.

“The city is almost destroyed… There is not a single building that has remained untouched in this war,” he was quoted as saying.

But Ukrainian troops have also mounted a dogged defence of the area, stalling Russia’s progress.

20230309-122202