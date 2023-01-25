INDIASPORTS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has emphasised that “Russian athletes should not take part in Paris Olympics 2024” during his phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

“I particularly emphasised that athletes from Russia should have no place at the Olympic Games in Paris,” Zelensky wrote on his telegram channel on Tuesday.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, launched in February last year, the International Olympic Committee Executive Board had recommended that international sports federations and sports event organisers not invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions adding that Russian or Belarusian nationals should be accepted only as neutral athletes or neutral teams.

Since then, no international tournaments have taken place in Russia. The IOC EB also urged the International Sports Federations and organisers of sports events worldwide to ensure that no athlete or sports official from Russia or Belarus is allowed to take part under the name of Russia or Belarus.

Last year in December, Zelensky had a phone call with IOC chief Thomas Bach and urged for a complete isolation of the Russian athletes from international events.

