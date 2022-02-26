INDIA

Russian casualties heavy and greater than anticipated by Kremlin: UK

By NewsWire
0
0

The UK has said the majority of Russian forces are about 18 miles or 30 km from the centre of Kiev, The Guardian reported.

In an intelligence update by the Ministry of Defence posted on Saturday morning, it said Russia had yet to gain control of airspace over Ukraine, reducing the effectiveness of the Russian air force.

It added: “Russian casualties are likely to be heavy and greater than anticipated or acknowledged by the Kremlin.”

Russia claims it has taken the southeastern city of Melitopol which was denied by the UK armed forces minister, James Heappey, who said he did not recognise the reports and said the Russian invasion plan was running “nowhere near” to schedule, The Guardian reported.

The UK government armed forces junior minister said Russia has failed to achieve its initial objectives — and fighting outside Kiev was limited to Russian special forces units, The Guardian reported.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, James Heappey said that aims to take key Ukrainian cities had not been successful.

He added that the UK did not believe Russian claims that it had taken the south eastern city of Melitopol.

“The Ukrainian resistance to the Russian advance appears extraordinary. All of Russia’s Day One objectives of Kharkiv, Kherson, Mariupol, Sumy and even Melitopol, which the Russians are claiming to taken but we can’t see anything on that, are still all in Ukrainian hands,” The Guardian reported.

“The fighting on the outskirts of Kiev overnight, we understand to just be Russian spetsnaz special forces and pockets of paratroopers. The reality is the armoured columns coming down from Belarus and the north to encircle Kiev are still way off, because they have been held off by this incredible Ukrainian resistance,” the report added.

20220226-191203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.