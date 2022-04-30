WORLD

Russian central bank lowers key rate to 14%

NewsWire
0
0

The Central Bank of Russia announced that it has reduced its key interest rate by 300 basis points to 14 per cent.

“With price and financial stability risks no longer on the rise, conditions have allowed for the key rate reduction,” Xinhua news agency quoted the bank as saying on Friday.

Recent data has demonstrated a slowdown in price growth rates against the backdrop of the strengthening of the ruble, and a cooling of consumer activity, it said.

Further inflation movements will be shaped by such impactful factors as the efficiency of import substitution processes and the scale and speed at which imports of finished goods, raw materials and components will be recovering, according to the central bank.

The bank’s monetary policy aims to take into account the need for a structural transformation of the economy and will ensure a return of inflation to target in 2024.

20220430-102906

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Protests break out across Lebanon against worsening living conditions, currency collapse

    Aus PM ‘leaning’ towards mandatory vaccines for aged care workers

    On Imran’s advice, President approves Assembly dissolution

    4 injured in Texas dorm fire