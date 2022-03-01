WORLD

Russian currency is just paper now: Ukraine Defence Minister

By NewsWire
0
0

Putin’s Russia is suffering devastating losses on all fronts — military, economic, and cyber — after having invaded Ukraine on February 24, said Oleksiy Reznikov, Minister of Defence, Ukraine.

In Reznik’s words: “122 hours of resistance. The heroism of our defenders opens new fronts where the enemy are suffering losses. I want to celebrate our boys and girls in the east. They have become an insurmountable, and terribly demoralising, barrier for the enemy,” Ukrainska Pravda reported.

“On the economic front, Russia has already suffered devastating losses. Russian currency is just paper now. The first ban on Russian oil exports has been announced. The international IT community has joined in the destruction of the occupying army. Even Ukrainian school children went on the offensive on the cyber front,” Reznikov said.

The Ukraine Minister also gave a reminder that the supply of weapons from Europe is increasing; all other needs are covered by aid from Europe too. And in Russia, hundreds of thousands of people have already learned that their government is lying to them, that there is no “special operation”, and that there is, instead, an aggressive war, which has already killed thousands of Russians.

Reznikov stressed that Russia’s barbaric air strikes of peaceful cities are evidence that the Russian troops are no longer capable of fighting the armed Ukrainians, but can only fight peaceful ones like the cowards that they are, the report said.

In Reznik’s words: “This is a war crime. Its perpetrators and organisers are doomed for the rest of their existence to bear the brand of murderers and to hide. Justice is waiting for them.”

It would be just for a special international tribunal to be established in Kharkiv. Coincidentally, the first trial to result in the conviction of Nazis for their war crimes took place in Kharkiv in 1943. Now the Kharkiv tribunal must sentence Hitler’s followers in the Kremlin, who have already “surpassed” him”, the Minister said.

(Sanjeev Sharma can be reached at Sanjeev.s@ians.in)

20220301-151205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.