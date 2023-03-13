WORLD

Russian Defence Ministry eliminating Wagner on battlefields in Bakhmut

NewsWire
0
0

The conflict between Russian Ministry of Defence and Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin has likely reached a climax as thousands of fighters have died fighting in Ukraine’s Bakhmut city.

According to the Institute for Study of War (ISW) analysis, the Ministry is “currently prioritizing eliminating Wagner on the battlefields in Bakhmut” which it concludes is slowing its advance in the area, the Guardian reported.

It said the conflict began when Prigozhin ran a “relentless defamation” campaign against senior figures in the Russian military, including Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu and Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov.

Now that the group has failed to show progress it is believed Russian MoD officials are “seizing the opportunity to deliberately expend both elite and convict Wagner forces in Bakhmut in an effort to weaken Prigozhin and derail his ambitions for greater influence in the Kremlin”.

The ISW believes Russian President Vladimir Putin likely became “alarmed” by Prigozhin’s political ambitions in October last year.

Putin likely stopped the Russian Ministry of Defence from directly attacking Prigozhin but instead created conditions in which the Russian military leadership could reassume more authority.

Such conditions likely threatened Prigozhin, who began to intensify his criticism of the Ministry and further deepened the conflict between Wagner forces and military leadership, the Guardian reported.

20230313-120809

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    There were better form players than Bavuma sitting on the bench:...

    Shanghai Horror: Declared dead & put in body bag, man found...

    EU envoy calls for defusing tensions in E.Jerusalem

    AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers: India look to approach Kuwait game...