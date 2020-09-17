Russian deputy FM warns US ambassador against interference in Belarus

Moscow, Sep 18 (IANS) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko stressed “the inadmissibility of any interference in the internal political processes” in Belarus during a phone talk with US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan.

Rudenko also emphasized the inadmissibility of “attempts to destabilize” the situation in Belarus and “impose unilateral mediation services from outside,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s initiative to carry out a constitutional reform to liberalize the country’s political system is promising.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin accused the United States of playing a key role in preparing the protests following Belarus’ presidential elections.

He alleged that the preparations began in 2019 and early 2020, when Washington channelled about US $20 million through various non-governmental organisations to help organise the protests.

–IANS

rt/