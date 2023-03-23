WORLD

Russian economy returns to growth: PM

NewsWire
0
1

The Russian economy withstood Western sanctions in 2022 and is now back on a growth trajectory, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

Last year was a “difficult adaptation period,” Mishustin added on Thursday while delivering the government’s annual report to the State Duma, the country’s lower house of parliament, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Let’s be realistic — external pressure is unlikely to ease. Nevertheless, we expect that as early as in 2024, the period of adaptation will end and Russia will embark on the path of long-term progressive development,” he said.

Some international organisations predicted that the Russian economy will see positive dynamics in 2023, he told lawmakers.

Mishustin named six priorities for the government’s work in 2023, including improving the welfare of citizens and saving people, strengthening technological sovereignty and achieving financial sovereignty, developing transport and public infrastructure, building ties with friendly countries, and searching for new partners.

20230324-012803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fire at Ukrainian nuke plant extinguished, fighting stops (Ld)

    70-yr British colonial rule left Botswana in a humiliating position: Prez

    5 killed, 84 wounded in Iran earthquakes

    Pandemic, conflicts affect mental health of millions: WHO