Russian envoy to UK hits out at The Times for ‘removing’ interview

Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin on Thursday accused The Times of succumbing to “outside pressure” or even “instructions from authorities” in removing an interview with him from its website, reports said.

The story in question was published last Sunday, but as of Thursday, it was no longer available on The Times’ web page, and readers, instead, receive a notice that the article “has been removed”, RT reported. An online service that records the content of popular internet links dates Tuesday morning as the latest snapshot of the article.

The envoy, as per a Russian Embassy statement, condemned the removal of the interview. In a message to Times Chief Editor Tony Gallagher, he described the decision as “deeply revealing” and suggested that the newspaper had taken the step after “(coming) under fire from the influential local anti-Russian troupe”.

“Your newspaper has sadly caved in to outside pressure or, highly likely, instructions from the authorities.

“Hardly the hallmark of a courageous independent editorial policy. And bad news for your readers, who have been deprived of a balanced hearing of viewpoints and, consequently, the ability to make their own judgment about the crisis in Ukraine,” Kelin contended.

The original article in The Times, titled “Russia is ready for ceasefire but not defeat, says ambassador to UK”, explained Moscow’s stance on the conflict with Ukraine, as well as the possibility of peace talks.

The Ambassador commented on Ukrainian domestic issues, such as the poor economic situation and the crackdown on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church by President Vladimir Zelensky. The discussion also covered Russia’s relations with China.

The Russian Embassy has published a copy of the article in full, in protest against its removal by the newspaper.

