WORLD

Russian exports jump over 25% in Jan-Sept

NewsWire
0
0

Russian exports jumped by 25.4 per cent year on year to $431 billion in the first nine months of 2022, a senior official has said.

Imports plummeted by 15.7 per cent in this period to $180 billion, First Deputy Head of Russia’s Federal Customs Service Ruslan Davydov told a press conference.

This led to “a record” trade surplus of 251 billion dollars, almost doubling from the number in the first nine months of 2021, he was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Russia’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $611 billion in the first three quarters, up 9.6 per cent year on year, Davydov added.

20221025-004601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Trump to speak at CPAC in first public appearance after leaving...

    Palestine slams Israeli PM for supporting settlement expansion

    Women’s World Cup: Out of semis contention, Hemp wants Pakistan to...

    Ukrainian frontline medic claims Russian prisoners of war will be castrated