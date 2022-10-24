Russian exports jumped by 25.4 per cent year on year to $431 billion in the first nine months of 2022, a senior official has said.

Imports plummeted by 15.7 per cent in this period to $180 billion, First Deputy Head of Russia’s Federal Customs Service Ruslan Davydov told a press conference.

This led to “a record” trade surplus of 251 billion dollars, almost doubling from the number in the first nine months of 2021, he was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Russia’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $611 billion in the first three quarters, up 9.6 per cent year on year, Davydov added.

