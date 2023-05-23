WORLD

Russian fighter escorts US bombers over Baltic Sea

A Russian fighter jet was scrambled to accompany two US strategic bombers over the Baltic Sea, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Russian airspace control detected two targets approaching the Russian state border over the Baltic Sea and a Su-27 fighter took off in response, the Ministry said on Tuesday in a statement.

After identifying the objects as two US B-1B strategic bombers, the Russian crew escorted the foreign planes until they flew away from the Russian border, the statement added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

