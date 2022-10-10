SOUTH ASIA

Russian flag carrier resumes flights to SL

NewsWire
0
0

Russian flag carrier Aeroflot resumed commercial operations to Sri Lanka on Monday, the first time since June this year.

The first Aeroflot flight since June 4 landed at the Bandaranaike International Airport Monday morning with Russian tourists, reports Xinhua news agency.

Aeroflot had suspended its commercial flights to Colombo after Sri Lankan authorities detained its Airbus A330 jet with over 200 people on board over a commercial dispute with an Irish company.

The Russian House in Colombo said that Moscow is the main source market for Sri Lankan tourism and that the recommencement of the flights is a boost for the island nation’s economy.

The Russian House said the relationship between the two nations will be further strengthened by the resumption of flights.

In protest against grounding the flight, the Russian Foreign Ministry had also summoned the Sri Lankan envoy in Moscow to express its strong objection.

The Aeroflot Airbus SU 289 landed at the Colombo airport on June 2 with 191 passengers and 13 crew members on board.

The plane was stopped from leaving for Moscow following a court order obtained by Irish aircraft leasing company, Celestial Aviation Trading.

The court order to ground the plane was obtained over a commercial dispute with the Irish company which has leased the aircraft to Aeroflot.

The passengers and the crew were taken to hotels.

20221010-124604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pak to increase forest cover to counter climate change: President

    Pak ready to move forward on Kashmir if India agrees: Gen...

    ‘Migration Trilogy’ co-director Alex Law Kai-yum dies at 69

    Guterres calls for dialogue to solve Sri Lanka crisis