Russian flight lands in Goa safely after bomb hoax

Moscow-Goa Russian flight Azur Air ZF2401, which received a bomb threat, landed in Goa on Tuesday at around 3 p.m. with passengers onboard, saying they were lucky to be safe.

Goa-bound flight from Moscow made an emergency landing in Jamnagar airport on Monday night at 9.30 p.m. following the bomb threat. It was diverted to Jamnagar after an email warning of a bomb in the flight was received.

After landing at Dabolim airport in Goa, the Russian tourists said that they are lucky to be safe.

“Authorities thoroughly checked all our luggage and flight, but nothing suspicious was found. We are lucky as we are safe,” one of the passengers said.

NSG and BDDS teams at Jamnagar had thoroughly checked the plane besides the luggage and hand baggage of the travellers but no suspicious object was found.

Passengers also said that they were provided all the facilities at Jamnagar after they were de-boarded there. “We spent around 9 hours outside the flight at the airport (Jamnagar). But we are happy now that we have reached here,” another passenger said.

