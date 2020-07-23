Russian FM calls for strengthening UN coordinating role

Moscow, July 24 (IANS) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed the need to strengthen the central and coordinating role of the United Nations (UN).

During a meeting in Moscow with Volkan Bozkir, president-elect of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), Lavrov also emphasized the need for countries to strictly observe the UN Charter and defend a “true multi-polarity” taking into account the interests of each country, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

“You are assuming your post in a very crucial period of time and we perfectly understand all the difficulties that the international situation and the world order are experiencing,” he told Bozkir in his opening remarks.

“Adherence to international law is especially important when a number of states, primarily the Western ones, are trying to interpret international law not in its original sense but exclusively in their narrow group, geopolitical interests,” Lavrov noted.

Bozkir said the aim of his visit to Moscow before the start of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly in September is to discuss with Russian officials about their vision and expectations of his work and to share some of his plans.

–IANS

rt/