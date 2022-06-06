WORLD

Russian FM’s Serbia visit cancelled due to flight ban

NewsWire
0
0

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s scheduled trip to Serbia this week has been cancelled due to a flight ban imposed by three of Belgrade’s neighbouring nations in the wake of Moscow’s continued invasion of Kiev, the media reported on Monday.

The trip was to take place on Monday and Tuesday.

The flight ban has been imposed by Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro, the BBC reported.

In a statement to the media late Sunday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed that the three countries have closed their airspace to Lavrov’s aircraft, reports TASS News Agency.

“The countries bordering Serbia have closed the only air route to the aircraft of Sergey Lavrov who was to depart for Serbia. The Russian delegation was scheduled to hold talks in Belgrade, while the EU and NATO member-countries have closed their airspace,” she was quoted as saying.

Despite the raging war, Serbia has not imposed any sanctions on Russia yet.

Serbia also heavily relies on Russian gas, the BBC report said.

20220606-090002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Death toll in Afghanistan flash floods reaches 113

    ‘France to make Covid booster shots available to all adults’

    China cracks down on live-streaming foreign games

    Thailand records all-time high daily Covid-19 cases