INDIAWORLD

Russian forces aiming to capture another nuke plant in Ukraine: Official

By NewsWire
0
10

Russian forces are aiming to capture another nuclear plant in Ukraine after the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant was seized last week, a top official in Kiev said on Sunday.

According to Aleksey Arestovich, adviser to the head of the Office of the Ukrainian President, the Russian forces are trying to “advance north of Nikolaev and are trying to turn around in the direction of the south Ukrainian nuclear power plant in order to attempt to capture it, like the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant”, UNIAN reported.

At the same time, Arestovich noted that the Zaporizhzhya plant is operating normally, and “there are few enemies there”.

He also opined that “it will not be easy for the enemy to pass north of Nikolaev… but the efforts of the invaders are directed there”.

Since Russia’s invasion began on February 24, Moscow has lost more than 11,000 personnel, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said.

In addition to the personnel, Russia has also lost 285 tanks, 985 armoured combat vehicles, 109 artillery systems, 50 MLRS, 21 air defense systems, 44 aircraft, 48 helicopters, 447 vehicles, two light speedboats, 60 tanks with fuel and lubricants, four drones operationally – tactical level, the Ministry said.

“The data is being specified. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities,” it added.

“The enemy, despite significant losses, is throwing hundreds of supporters of the ‘Russian world’ into battle. In particular, in the Luhansk region, the entire frontline is littered with corpses and lined equipment of the invaders.”

20220306-155005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.