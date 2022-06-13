WORLD

Russian forces attack Ukrainian thermal power plant

NewsWire
0
22

Ukrainian authorities have said that Russia forces conducted an artillery attack on the Vuhledar Thermal Power Plant in Donetsk, causing a fire on its premises.

Citing the authorities, a local media outlet said that an administrative building on the power plant’s territory has been destroyed as a result of the Russian attack on Sunday, reports Ukrayinska Pravda.

An intense fire is raging on the territory of the power plant, it added.

Although the Vuhledar Thermal Power Plant is controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia currently occupies city of Svitlodarsk, some 5 km to the south of the plant.

Fierce fighting for control of the Vuhledar power plant is continuing.

20220613-105601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Wife of US Intelligence official to face UK court over death...

    Death toll in Gaza climbs to 181

    Aussie state sees revival of ‘locally extinct’ mammals

    Modi to attend Quad summit, hold bilateral meetings