Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine on Monday has managed to repulse attacks by Ukrainian forces and inflicted damage on several of its missile systems as well as other infrastructure.

According to a statement issued by the Russian embassy in New Delhi, in Kupyansk direction, two company tactical groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) made unsuccessful attempts to attack Russian forces towards Kuzemovka (Lugansk People’s Republic). However, firepower operation has resulted in halting and driving the enemy units back to their initial frontier.

In Krasny Liman direction, intensive action of Russian forces has resulted in repelling an attack launched by two mechanised infantry companies of the AFU, reinforced by foreign mercenaries, towards Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People’s Republic).

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine has lost up to 90 personnel and militants, five armoured fighting vehicles, and six pickups in the abovementioned direction, the statement said.

In South Donetsk direction, intensive action of Russian forces and artillery units has resulted in the prevention of an attempt made by a mechanised infantry company of the AFU to launch an attack towards Novosyolka (Donetsk People’s Republic).

Over 80 Ukrainian personnel, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, two armoured personnel carriers, and three motor vehicles have been eliminated.

Air defence facilities have destroyed six unmanned aerial vehicles near Krasnorechenskoye, Peschanoye, Zolotoye (Lugansk People’s Republic), Valeryanovka (Donetsk People’s Republic) and Burchak (Zaporozhye region).

In total, 333 airplanes and 176 helicopters, 2,504 unmanned aerial vehicles, 388 air defence missile systems, 6,593 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 891 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,577 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,216 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the special military operation.

20221114-204402