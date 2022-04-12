WORLD

Russian forces destroy foreign supplies of missile systems in Ukraine

Russia’s armed forces have destroyed air defense equipment supplied to Ukraine by a European country, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

“On April 10, high-precision sea-based Kalibr missiles destroyed the equipment of an S-300 anti-aircraft missile division, which was supplied to Kiev by a European country,” Russian Defense Ministry Spokesperson Igor Konashenkov told a daily briefing on Monday.

The equipment previously hidden in a hangar was destroyed on the southern outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Russia is continuing its special military operation in Ukraine, and a total of 129 aircraft and 99 helicopters, 243 anti-aircraft missile systems, 441 unmanned aerial vehicles, 2,079 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 239 multiple launch rocket systems, 909 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,003 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed to date.

20220412-115202

