Russian forces disable 118 military facilities in Ukraine: Defense Ministry

The Russian Defense Ministry has said the Russian Armed Forces have disabled 118 military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

Eleven military airfields, 13 command posts and communication centres of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, 14 S-300 and Osa anti-aircraft missile systems, and 36 radar stations were among the facilities put out of order, the Ministry’s Zvezda broadcaster reported, citing Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov.

Five combat aircraft, a helicopter and five drones of Ukraine have been shot down and dozens of vehicles have been destroyed so far, he added.

Konashenkov confirmed the Russian control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, noting that soldiers of both sides have agreed to jointly protect the power units and the sarcophagus.

The radioactive background in the area of the nuclear power plant is normal, he said.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has instructed Russia’s armed forces to “treat Ukrainian troops with respect” and create safety corridors for those servicemen who “have laid down their arms,” according to the Spokesman.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised “a special military operation” in Donbas, and Ukraine confirmed that military installations across the country were under attack, Xinhua news agency reported.

Later on Friday, the Ministry reported 83 facilities were disabled during the operation.

