Russian forces disable reserve radio, TV centre in Kiev

By NewsWire
Russian forces with high-precision weapons have disabled a reserve radio and television centre in Kiev, spokesman of the Defence Ministry in Moscow Igor Konashenkov claimed on Thursday.

He said the centre had been used by the Security Service of Ukraine for “psychological operations”, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 1,612 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects since the start of the military operation on February 24, said Konashenkov.

More than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed in the conflict, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency quoted the State Emergency Service of Ukraine as saying on Thursday, adding that hundreds of transport infrastructure facilities, residential buildings, hospitals and kindergartens were destroyed.

