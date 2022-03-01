Russian forces under white flags shooting civilians in Sumy region of Ukraine

In the Sumy region of Ukraine, military equipment of the Russian forces is riding through the villages under white flags while shooting civilians, Ukrainian officials have claimed.

Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said, “Urgently, the village of Nizy in the Sumy region, enemy vehicles are driving through the village of Nizy and its environs! The enemy travels through the villages with white flags and shoots civilians!” Ukrainska Pavda reported.

Later, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration said that a column of enemy vehicles was travelling through Sumy, and there were airstrikes too.

In Kherson, Russian military vehicles are entering the city, said the head of the Regional State Administration, Gennadyi Latuga.

No additional details are available as of now, but the head of the Administration showed photos and videos of Russian armoured vehicles driving on the streets of Kherson.

There are reports that the Belarusian troops have entered the territory of the Chernihiv Region. Spokesperson of the Regional Territorial Defence Forces Department “North” Vitaliy Kyrylov confirmed the information that the Chernihiv Region has been penetrated by Belarusian forces, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated that Belarus had no plans of participating in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

As a result of artillery bombardment in the centre of Kharkiv, the building of the Regional State Administration was partially destroyed. Rescuers continue to pull people out. As a result of artillery bombardment in the centre of Kharkiv, the building of the Regional State Administration was partially destroyed, including the stairwell. Ukrainska Pravda reported there are people under the heap of wreckage. At least six were rescued and about 20 are injured.

Ukraine has said that as of 6 a.m. on March 1, Russia has lost over 5,700 soldiers, over 800 combat vehicles, almost 200 tanks, and lots of other equipment; 200 Russian soldiers have been taken prisoners.

20220301-181002